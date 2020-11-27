NB Local Schools Update COVID Plan

To the North Baltimore Community, Staff, and Students;

As the State of Ohio continues to experience a record number of Coronavirus cases, the North Baltimore Local School District’s highest priority remains to ensure staff and student safety, as well as providing the critical education our students need.

As we are heading into the Thanksgiving Break weekend, I want to take a moment and give some updates to the staff and our community:

First, I want to let everyone know how proud I am of the staff, students, and parents for how they have handled this year so far, we know it has not been easy for anyone.

With that being said, community spread in Wood County and in the State of Ohio is at an all-time high right now. The purpose of this letter is to ensure parents and staff members have plans in place in the event we have to make a change in our current mode of instruction.

The plan is to return on Monday, November 30th, and continue with our current 5 days per week in-person learning. However, if the District reaches absences of 15 percent or 107 students and staff for isolation, quarantine, or general illness, this will meet our threshold for going to a full remote learning environment for two weeks. This means all NBLS students will be learning remotely from home for two weeks to curb the spread of illness and then return to 5 days a week of in-person learning. The District is trying to be as transparent as possible with what decisions might be forthcoming.

In the event the District reaches the above threshold of 15 percent or 107 students and staff during the week of November 30th, NBLS will not return to 5 days per week of in-person learning until January 4th, 2021. The reason being, that a two-week remote learning environment will coincide with our Christmas break.

NBLS will continue to use this 15% threshold for the foreseeable future.

In conclusion, please start to make plans for your child/children if the District has to switch our current mode of instruction. The better preparation parents make now, the easier the transition will be if we have to switch to a remote learning environment.

Stay safe and stay healthy,

Ryan Delaney, Supt. NB Local Schools