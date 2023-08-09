North Baltimore, Ohio

August 9, 2023 10:24 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting

NB Local Schools Welcome the Community to the New TIGER STADIUM.

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The not-quite-completed NBHS/MS Tiger Stadium was used last spring for a community Easter Sunrise service, and the Track and Field season, while the work continued, getting the facilities completed, and ready for football season. It was so wonderful to see the excitement and pride on the student, staff, and community faces during the track and field events, and I’m confident we will see that again this fall.

Now just weeks away until the first Home Game under the lights, the district held an “Open House” for residents, alumni, friends, and supporters to check out the awesome fields and facilities . On Friday, July 28th, a nice sized crowd, plus the band, cheerleaders, teams, and Tiger faithful in attendance had their chance to get up close and personal. 

NBHS Alum and BGSU Athlete Levi Gazarek, was on hand to speak to, and encourage the student athletes and crowd, and share about his life as an NB Tiger and BGSU Falcon.

Here are some nice photos captured by NB photographer Scott Ferguson, for you to enjoy. (THANK YOU FERG!)

 

Head Coach Wade Ishmael…
Tiger fans waited for the teams to arrive….
A look at the new NBHS Football and Track and Field Facilities, and more……
Working hard….
Nice pass…..
A look at the new NBHS Football and Track and Field Facilities, and more……
A look at the new NBHS Football and Track and Field Facilities, and more……
A look at the new NBHS Football and Track and Field Facilities, and more……
BGSU Falcon footballer Levi Gazarek, (and NBHS alum) speaks to the crowd…..
The small ( in number) determined NBHS FIGHTING TIGERS
The cheerleaders and Tiger Marching Band were on hand to fire up the crowd…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stay tuned for more info and updates on activities planned for the first home game at NBHS Tiger Stadium, located at 2012 Tiger Drive!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website