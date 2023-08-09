NB Local Schools Welcome the Community to the New TIGER STADIUM.

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The not-quite-completed NBHS/MS Tiger Stadium was used last spring for a community Easter Sunrise service, and the Track and Field season, while the work continued, getting the facilities completed, and ready for football season. It was so wonderful to see the excitement and pride on the student, staff, and community faces during the track and field events, and I’m confident we will see that again this fall.

Now just weeks away until the first Home Game under the lights, the district held an “Open House” for residents, alumni, friends, and supporters to check out the awesome fields and facilities . On Friday, July 28th, a nice sized crowd, plus the band, cheerleaders, teams, and Tiger faithful in attendance had their chance to get up close and personal.

NBHS Alum and BGSU Athlete Levi Gazarek, was on hand to speak to, and encourage the student athletes and crowd, and share about his life as an NB Tiger and BGSU Falcon.

Here are some nice photos captured by NB photographer Scott Ferguson, for you to enjoy. (THANK YOU FERG!)

Stay tuned for more info and updates on activities planned for the first home game at NBHS Tiger Stadium, located at 2012 Tiger Drive!