NB Man Indicted by WC Grand Jury

December 16, 2021

RE: State of Ohio v. Christopher Livingston

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today that Christopher Livingston of North Baltimore, Ohio was indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury yesterday on multiple charges relative to possession and distribution of child pornography. He has also been charged with a count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

The case was initiated through The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which allegedly identified activity related to Mr. Livingston’s electronic devices involving the transfer of alleged child pornography. This information was communicated to the North Baltimore Police Department. Based on the information, the police department, assisted by investigators from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, secured a search warrant for Mr. Livingston’s electronic devices, where thousands of images of alleged child pornography were found. During the investigation an allegation was uncovered that Livingston engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. There is currently no information that the alleged victim of the sexual contact was a victim in any of the other offenses.

Livingston has been charged with one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and nine counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, all felonies of the second degree; two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Matter, felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the third degree. Second degree felonies carry the potential for a prison sentence from 2 to 8 years. Third degree felonies carry a potential prison penalty, which could be mandatory in certain circumstances, of 1 to 5 years. Fifth degree felonies carry a potential prison sentence of 6 to 12 months. Should Livingston be convicted of all offenses, he would face a maximum potential prison sentence of 87 years.

Mr. Dobson stated, “We are just at the beginning stages of this prosecution. The defendant remains innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in a court of law. This office takes crimes of this nature very seriously for many reasons, not the least of which is that they perpetuate a criminal industry which is entirely structured on the exploitation, degradation, and destruction of innocent children throughout the world. We praise the diligent and dedicated work of the North Baltimore Police Department, including Chief Lafferty and Officer Mandy Slane. Should anyone have further information related to this case, they are encouraged to reach out to Investigator Doug Kinder at the Prosecutor’s Office at 419-354 9250 or the North Baltimore Police Department at 419-257-2181.”

Livingston’s case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel M. Kuhlman. He will appear for arraignment on January 7, 2022. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and it is anticipated at this time that he will surrender himself at the Wood County Justice Center.