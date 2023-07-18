NB Mason’s Golf Outing Benefits Perinatal Hospice

July 12, 2023

Golf outing to benefit local perinatal hospice

North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561 will hold its first golf scramble on August 5, 2023 at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore, with a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m.

Enjoy 18 holes of golf, including a cart and lunch for $240 for a team of four people. The top prize is $400. Various door prizes will be awarded during the day. A skins game will be optional. There will also be a silent auction, and a meal will be offered at the end of the day.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sufficient Grace Ministries, a non-profit organization based out of Deshler, Ohio, created specifically to provide comfort to women and families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

Sufficient Grace Ministries offers a comprehensive list of support options for bereaved parents, and parents currently carrying a baby with a life-limiting diagnosis. A team of staff, leaders, and volunteers offers a wide range of free services to more than 1,200 bereaved families each year, throughout Ohio and worldwide. Bereaved parents are never asked to pay for products or services. SGM is supported through donations from individuals, churches, businesses, and other organizations.

To learn more about Sufficient Grace Ministries, visit https:// sufficientgraceministries.org/

To register a team of four, visit https://bit.ly/TeeUp4Grace

For more information about the golf scramble, contact Mike Clark at 419-957-9041 after 4 p.m.

For more information about Sufficient Grace Ministries, contact Kelly Gerken at 419-278-7640 or kelly@ sufficientgraceministries.org