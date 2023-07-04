North Baltimore, Ohio

July 4, 2023 3:20 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Logo
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting

Letter: NB Masons “Thanks” for Recycling Efforts!


Dear members of NB Masonic Lodge…

NOW – CLOSED

THANK YOU for 34 years of service operating our local recycling center…..this service is going to be greatly missed by residents of our town and surrounding areas….. I fully do not understand why this is happening but as my Dad use to say “it is what it is!!!”…..

Maybe somewhere down the road our fair village can endeavor to build a building used totally for recycling……

Best wishes and may you find another fundraiser for your group…..

Sincerely yours,
Mabar Printing Service Eric (Rick) L. Mays Village business man and Resident…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website