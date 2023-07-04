Letter: NB Masons “Thanks” for Recycling Efforts!



Dear members of NB Masonic Lodge…

THANK YOU for 34 years of service operating our local recycling center…..this service is going to be greatly missed by residents of our town and surrounding areas….. I fully do not understand why this is happening but as my Dad use to say “it is what it is!!!”…..

Maybe somewhere down the road our fair village can endeavor to build a building used totally for recycling……

Best wishes and may you find another fundraiser for your group…..

Sincerely yours,

Mabar Printing Service Eric (Rick) L. Mays Village business man and Resident…