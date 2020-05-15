NB Memorial Day 2020

May 15, 2020

Dear Village Residents,

After much discussion with our American legion Post Commander, Sam Bretz, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s Memorial Day parade. We do not make this decision lightly but with deep consideration. Our Veteran’s deserve our respect and gratitude and we will provide an alternative chance to participate in a Memorial Day memorial service.

At 9:00 am on May 25, 2020 a ceremony will be broadcast over Facebook. This recording will follow our traditional service at Old Maplewood cemetery and while we won’t be together in person, we will be together in spirit.

I have asked the local churches to ring their bells at 9:00 am in honor of our fallen vets and a 21-gun salute and taps will be included with our presentation.

Flags will be placed at our cemeteries and I am certain families have already planned their decorations for the graves of loved ones and their homes to honor all of our veterans. Our Garden Club will be planting brightly colored flowers and many other activities are in place to make certain our Village looks

it’s very best.

We owe our vets such a debt of gratitude and we can humbly bow our heads and share a Thank You for all their sacrifices.

Most Sincerely,

Mayor Janet Goldner

Post #539 Commander Sam Bretz