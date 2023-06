The North Baltimore Middle School is planning to resume trips to the nation’s capital in 2024 and is holding the first student fundraiser for the Washington DC trip.

According to NB Middle School teacher and advisor Arica Matthes, “We are going in April of 2024. This is our first trip since covid shut so many things down. I am excited to take our students back to our nation’s capital. Hopefully we can raise lots of money to help the students and families out with the cost.”