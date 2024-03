The North Baltimore Middle School Quiz Bowl Team won the eight-school tournament played at Elmwood on Tuesday, March 6. The team defeated BG Christian Academy in the first round, Elmwood in the second round, and Eastwood in the championship round to claim its first tournament championship since 2008.

The team includes:

Horatio Bowen

Myrah Boyer

Connor Coup

Laurison Hixson

Adalynn Reynolds

Madilyn Stufft

Aiden Tatham

Levi Vanlerberg

The coach is Mr. Jeff Gregorsok