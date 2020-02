A new ODOT outpost was opened last summer in North Baltimore along I-75 in Wood County. The facility serves both ODOT District 1 and District 2, encompassing a 16-county area. It is the first outpost in the state constructed to serve two ODOT districts.

The outpost allows for quicker access to the materials and equipment needed to maintain the widened I-75 corridor, saving resources and improving response time to winter storms.