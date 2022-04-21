North Baltimore, Ohio

One of a kind… Large home on a corner lot. Big rooms, tall ceilings, and an open staircase. Large two-sided front wrap around porch. Large back yard. Located within walking distance of downtown. Various updates made through the years. Many replacement windows, furnace, and central air. Kitchen remodel. Most recently some drywall work was done ready for your favorite paint colors and personal loving touch. Mostly natural woodwork and wood floors throughout. EverDry waterproofing with transferable warranty. Some fencing. The garage has a concrete floor. Property is being sold as-is. May not qualify for some types of financing. Seller offering a home warranty with an acceptable offer. Ideal location. Fifteen easy driving minutes from Findlay and Bowling Green.