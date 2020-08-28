NB: Please Respond to 2020 Census!

A new analysis of recent response rate data and demographics information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Census Response Rate Map and American Community surveys reveal trends about response rates based on factors like annual income, education, diversity of neighborhoods, and households with children under 5.

The response rate for Wood County is at 71.8% We’d love your help in boosting these numbers even higher! Cities, states, and counties could lose out on billions of dollars in federal funding if people don’t respond to the 2020 Census. More than $675 billion in federal funds annually, and trillions of dollars over the next decade, for critical services such as housing, transportation, health care, education, and emergency response, will be informed by population counts. Census statistics also determine how many seats each state may gain or lose in the U.S. House of Representatives, and how legislative districts are drawn.