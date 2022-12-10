North Baltimore, Ohio

December 10, 2022 11:13 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020

NB Police Announcement 12/10/22

 

On 12/10/2022 at approximately 1:52 AM, an Officer with North Baltimore Police Department observed a dark color Jeep traveling at an unsafe speed in the alleyway behind the 200 block of North Main Street in the village of North Baltimore. The Jeep stopped in the rear parking lot of the North Baltimore Library.
 
The North Baltimore Police Officer made contact with the operator and the passenger of the Jeep. During his investigation, the Officer discovered that the Jeep was recently stolen from a residence on North Third Street in North Baltimore. The Jeep’s operator and passenger, who are both juveniles, were escorted to the North Baltimore Police Department.
 
The juveniles later admitted to stealing and vandalizing multiple vehicles within the village of North Baltimore over the past week.
 
The juveniles were transported to The Wood County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.
The investigation is still ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website