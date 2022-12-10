NB Police Announcement 12/10/22

On 12/10/2022 at approximately 1:52 AM, an Officer with North Baltimore Police Department observed a dark color Jeep traveling at an unsafe speed in the alleyway behind the 200 block of North Main Street in the village of North Baltimore. The Jeep stopped in the rear parking lot of the North Baltimore Library.

The North Baltimore Police Officer made contact with the operator and the passenger of the Jeep. During his investigation, the Officer discovered that the Jeep was recently stolen from a residence on North Third Street in North Baltimore. The Jeep’s operator and passenger, who are both juveniles, were escorted to the North Baltimore Police Department.