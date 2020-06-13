NB Police Investigating Handgun Incident

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced on Wednesday that Tuesday, June 9th, North Baltimore Police began investigating an incident involving a 16 year old male who was struck by a bullet from a handgun while visiting a friend. The victim is currently in stable condition in the hospital. Two suspects have been charged relative to this incident, another juvenile who was charged with Felonious Assault and Tampering with Evidence and 22 year old Steven Eninger, who was charged with Tampering with Evidence. Investigators are confident that they have identified the parties involved.



The juvenile is currently being held in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center after his detention hearing this afternoon. Mr. Eninger appeared before the Bowling Green Municipal Court and was released on his own recognizance, pending a preliminary hearing on June 17th at 1:00p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the North Baltimore Police Department with the assistance of investigators of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.