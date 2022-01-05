NB Police Investigating Thefts from New Maplewood Cemetery

During the week of December 20th, 2021 the North Baltimore Police Department received several complaints of grave blankets being stolen from New Maplewood Cemetery.

NBPD received a tip that the stolen blankets were being re-sold on the internet and were able to stage an undercover “meeting” with the person offering the items for sale. The offender said they had paid for the items before offering them for sale.

Nine victims filed complaints, but as of January 4, 2022, only one was intending to press charges against the offender. The value of the item stolen was estimated at $70.



Chief David Lafferty explained that unless more people come forth, willing to press charges, which would increase the total value of the stolen goods, the charge would be a misdemeanor instead of a more serious felony.

The investigation is on-going.