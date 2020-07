North Baltimore Citizens on the Village Alert System (sign-up on www.northbaltimore.org) received the following message Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10.54 am:

Police phone lines are down for the next 24 – 48 hours. A Temporary Police phone line is available for non-emergencies:

419-408-2506 – for NON – EMERGENCIES

Please call 911 for emergencies!