Poppy Girls Brynn and Lilyana Clark present poppies to Lairen Nissen and Beth McCartney of National Beef (former  along with Commander Bretz for 2020 Memorial Day.

Brynn Clark, Lairen Nissen, Beth McCartney, Lilyana Clark and Commander Sam Bretz

Make it a socially responsible Poppy Day

The American Legion
 

American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford and American Legion Auxiliary President Nicole Clapp are encouraging their members to join them in remembering the fallen and honoring all veterans this Poppy Day, Friday, May 22.

In a new video message, Oxford reminds Legionnaires to adhere to social distancing and other safety precautions while participating in this annual remembrance.

Clapp encourages American Legion Family members to participate and share their experiences on social media.

• On Facebook, join the Auxiliary for its Virtual Poppy Day Watch Party at noon Eastern on Friday.

• On Instagram, help populate the virtual poppy garden by posting poppy images and using the hashtag #poppyday.

For more information and resources, visit www.legion.org/poppyday or www.alaforveterans.org.

