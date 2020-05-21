Make it a socially responsible Poppy Day

American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford and American Legion Auxiliary President Nicole Clapp are encouraging their members to join them in remembering the fallen and honoring all veterans this Poppy Day, Friday, May 22.

In a new video message, Oxford reminds Legionnaires to adhere to social distancing and other safety precautions while participating in this annual remembrance.

Clapp encourages American Legion Family members to participate and share their experiences on social media.

• On Facebook, join the Auxiliary for its Virtual Poppy Day Watch Party at noon Eastern on Friday.

• On Instagram, help populate the virtual poppy garden by posting poppy images and using the hashtag #poppyday.

For more information and resources, visit www.legion.org/poppyday or www.alaforveterans.org.