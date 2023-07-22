NB Powell Elementary Basic Info for Back-To-School

With school quickly approaching, here are some common questions typically asked:

When is open house?

Open house this year will be Monday, August 21st from 4-6. This is a time to meet your child’s teacher, check out the room and get beginning of the year information.

If you have specific items that you want to address with your child’s teacher before school, please email or call to discuss it or set up a time to meet. Teachers want to hear your concerns and learn all about your child and it is really hard to give full attention to these topics when multiple people are in the room. Also, some of this information may be sensitive and not information you want everyone to hear.

When will class lists be posted?

Not until after kindergarten screening which is the first week of August.

Are school supplies provided?

YES! We are so blessed in NB that National Beef donates the main school supplies for Powell! Students will still need headphones, back packs and tennis shoes for gym. There may be additional supplies that each grade or classroom teacher asks for (i.e. a binder). This information is typically given at open house or a welcome letter in the mail.

Junior High and High School supplies are not provided. I will post the Jr. High list in the comments.

How much are school fees?

$40 per student.

How much are meals?

K-12 lunch: $2.95

Milk: $0.50

Breakfast: $1.25

When is the first day?

Wednesday, August 23rd. School starts for Powell at 8:03 and gets out at 2:30. Kindergarten students will be assigned one of the first 3 days for staggered start and then all kindergarteners will come Monday, August 28th. We are an all day, M-F program

Where do I drop off my child?

Students should be dropped off in the black circle drive facing Cherry street. If they are eating breakfast, have them arrive at 7:45 so they have plenty of time to eat.

Where do I pick my child up at?

Students should be picked up in the same drive they are dropped off. You will get a number at open house for pick up that is used with an app. All pick ups for the circle drive are car pick ups. If you are wanting to walk to pick up your child, they will considered a “walker” and go out the walker doors by the gym. Please use one form of pick up and stick to that on a regular basis.