North Baltimore, Ohio

April 10, 2023 11:03 am

NB Public Library: April View and Chew

“Maybe I Do” will be the North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE movie for April, showing on April, 20th at the Virginia Theater located at 119 N. Main St.

This romantic comedy features an all-star lineup of Diane Keeton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts, and Luke Bracey.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A young couple decided it is time for their parents to meet, but it turns out they already know each other! The doors of the theater will open at 5:30 pm, with the movie starting at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase. If you have any questions, please get in touch with the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.

