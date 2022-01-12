North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Public Library Donations and Memorials

Donating to the North Baltimore Public Library is a great way to honor a loved one or to remember a special person who has passed.

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

November – December 2021

Better Together

In Memory of: Betty Chaffin

Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family

 

Rebel homemaker : food, family, life

In Memory of: June Blake

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

ER nurses : true stories from America’s greatest unsung heroes

In Memory of: Sherry Bretz

Given by: Angie (Trout) Swartz & Family

 

Pug Puppies

In Memory of: Toby the Pug – beloved member of the Davis family

Given by: The NB Library Staff

 

The Growing Season : a year of down-on-the-farm devotions

In Memory of: June Blake

Given by: Julie Bartrum

 

Hell for breakfast

In Memory of: Jack Thomas

Given by: Sally Halstead, Jean Rister, Sharon Baltz, & Rodney Krebs

 

Biscuits and Gravy

In Memory of: Jack Thomas

Given by: Sally Halstead, Jean Rister, Sharon Baltz, & Rodney Krebs

 

Sew home in the kitchen

In Memory of: June Blake

Given by: Dennis & Shawyn Miller

 

North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books

The American GI in Europe in World War II

Given by: Thomas Boltz

