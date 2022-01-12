NB Public Library Donations and Memorials

Donating to the North Baltimore Public Library is a great way to honor a loved one or to remember a special person who has passed.
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
November – December 2021
Better Together
In Memory of: Betty Chaffin
Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family
Rebel homemaker : food, family, life
In Memory of: June Blake
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
ER nurses : true stories from America’s greatest unsung heroes
In Memory of: Sherry Bretz
Given by: Angie (Trout) Swartz & Family
Pug Puppies
In Memory of: Toby the Pug – beloved member of the Davis family
Given by: The NB Library Staff
The Growing Season : a year of down-on-the-farm devotions
In Memory of: June Blake
Given by: Julie Bartrum
Hell for breakfast
In Memory of: Jack Thomas
Given by: Sally Halstead, Jean Rister, Sharon Baltz, & Rodney Krebs
Biscuits and Gravy
In Memory of: Jack Thomas
Given by: Sally Halstead, Jean Rister, Sharon Baltz, & Rodney Krebs
Sew home in the kitchen
In Memory of: June Blake
Given by: Dennis & Shawyn Miller
North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books
The American GI in Europe in World War II
Given by: Thomas Boltz