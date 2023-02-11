NB Public Library: “It’s Tax Time Again”

It is that time of year again – Tax Time. The North Baltimore Public Library has Federal 1040 forms and instruction booklets available.



State Tax forms are no longer mailed, however, if you know what forms you need, the library can print them for a charge of $.15 per page.



North Baltimore Municipal Tax forms can be found at the Village Office. On April 10th, from 10:30 am – 3:00 pm, there will be a representative at the Village Hall to assist with the filing of municipal taxes. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Eric at 216-857-3174.

The NB Library is open from 10 am – 6 pm Monday thru Friday.

