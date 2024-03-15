North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Public Library: March “View and Chew” FREE Movie

Saddle up for a FREE movie! The movie for North Baltimore Public Library’s View and Chew series is “The Night They Came Home.” A western starring Brian Austin Green, Tim Abell and Danny Trejo. The storyline follows a frontier lawman who partners with an Indian detective to hunt down a ruthless band of teenage criminals known as the Rufus Buck Gang. We hope to see some gentleman come out for this one.

The movie will be shown on Thursday, March 21st with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.

