NB Public Library Memorial Books Listed

Here is the list of memorial and honor books given to the North Baltimore Public Library from September 2022 through December 2022.
 

The library’s Memorial and Honor program is a wonderful way to remember loved ones and friends who have passed away. This program also provides a unique way to honor special events such as birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Your tax deductible gift to the North Baltimore Public Library will not only be a lasting tribute but also bring enjoyment and enrichment to the community.

A gift may be given to the Library in any amount the donor wishes. Books or other library materials may be selected.  The average cost of a book is $20-$35.  The Library will choose something that fits the interest of the person being remembered or honored. The donor may also request a specific title, but please be aware that the library will choose an alternate title if the book requested is out of print or otherwise unavailable. The requested title also must fit with the library’s collection development policies and practices.

Each gift book will have a special bookplate which gives the name of the person to whom the book is dedicated and the name of the donor. With each memorial, a card is sent to the person being honored or the designated surviving family member.

Printable Form to fill out and bring/send in (PDF)

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
September – December 2022

With Honor and Integrity
In Memory of: Linda Marcas
Given by: Ron Miklovic

Golf for Fun

In Memory of: Jaxson “Jack” Frost
Given by: NBHS Class of 1965

The ultimate flower gardener’s guide : how to combine shape, color, and texture to create the garden of your dreams

In Memory of: Joyce Karn
Given by: Richard & Linda Mathias

Get it together : organize your records so your family won’t have to

In Memory of: Ernest Heilman
Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman

This is not my cat : feline friends who picked their humans

In Memory of: Linda Marcas Miklovic
Given by: Joe Cothrel & Linda Heban

Gun : a visual history
In Memory of: David Swope
Given by: Al & Denise McCartney

Light Up the World: When I Grow Up, I Want to Be a Lineman

In Memory of: David Swope
Given by: Al & Denise McCartney

Foundations & concrete work
In Memory of: Rennie Palmer
Given by: Robert & Brenda Mossbarger

Farming strong, all year long
In Memory of: Gail Claybaugh
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Forever home : a dog and boy love story
In Memory of: David Lee Smith
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

Rewilding : Bringing Wildlife Back Where It Belongs

In Memory of: George Thompson
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

Old Friends
In Memory of: Barbara Northrup
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

I Hope

In Memory of: Donna Sterling
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

Christina’s carol : featuring the classic Christmas Carol “In the bleak midwinter”

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick

Right this very minute : a table-to-farm book about food and farming

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick

The bird book
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick

How do dinosaurs learn to be kind?
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick


We are allies!
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick


Just like grandma
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick

The night before Christmas
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

Farmhouse
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

Polar bear
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

A gift of feathers
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

How we say I love you
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

Beneath
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger

**************************************************

North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books

September – December 2022

The Quest for Inez : two ways to find a grandmother

In Honor of: Kitty Burns Florey
Given by: NB Historical Society

