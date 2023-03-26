NB Public Library Memorial Books Listed

Here is the list of memorial and honor books given to the North Baltimore Public Library from September 2022 through December 2022.

The library’s Memorial and Honor program is a wonderful way to remember loved ones and friends who have passed away. This program also provides a unique way to honor special events such as birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Your tax deductible gift to the North Baltimore Public Library will not only be a lasting tribute but also bring enjoyment and enrichment to the community. A gift may be given to the Library in any amount the donor wishes. Books or other library materials may be selected. The average cost of a book is $20-$35. The Library will choose something that fits the interest of the person being remembered or honored. The donor may also request a specific title, but please be aware that the library will choose an alternate title if the book requested is out of print or otherwise unavailable. The requested title also must fit with the library’s collection development policies and practices. Each gift book will have a special bookplate which gives the name of the person to whom the book is dedicated and the name of the donor. With each memorial, a card is sent to the person being honored or the designated surviving family member. Printable Form to fill out and bring/send in (PDF)

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

September – December 2022



With Honor and Integrity

In Memory of: Linda Marcas

Given by: Ron Miklovic



Golf for Fun

In Memory of: Jaxson “Jack” Frost

Given by: NBHS Class of 1965

The ultimate flower gardener’s guide : how to combine shape, color, and texture to create the garden of your dreams



In Memory of: Joyce Karn

Given by: Richard & Linda Mathias

Get it together : organize your records so your family won’t have to

In Memory of: Ernest Heilman

Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman

This is not my cat : feline friends who picked their humans

In Memory of: Linda Marcas Miklovic

Given by: Joe Cothrel & Linda Heban



Gun : a visual history

In Memory of: David Swope

Given by: Al & Denise McCartney

Light Up the World: When I Grow Up, I Want to Be a Lineman

In Memory of: David Swope

Given by: Al & Denise McCartney



Foundations & concrete work

In Memory of: Rennie Palmer

Given by: Robert & Brenda Mossbarger



Farming strong, all year long

In Memory of: Gail Claybaugh

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Forever home : a dog and boy love story

In Memory of: David Lee Smith

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

Rewilding : Bringing Wildlife Back Where It Belongs

In Memory of: George Thompson

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler



Old Friends

In Memory of: Barbara Northrup

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

I Hope

In Memory of: Donna Sterling

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

Christina’s carol : featuring the classic Christmas Carol “In the bleak midwinter”

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick

Right this very minute : a table-to-farm book about food and farming

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick



The bird book

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick



How do dinosaurs learn to be kind?

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick



We are allies!

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick



Just like grandma

In Memory of: Ruth Westrick

Given by: Janet Westrick

The night before Christmas

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger



Farmhouse

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger

Polar bear

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger



A gift of feathers

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger



How we say I love you

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger



Beneath

In Memory of: Helen Yarger

Given by: Gary Yarger

**************************************************

North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books

September – December 2022

The Quest for Inez : two ways to find a grandmother

In Honor of: Kitty Burns Florey

Given by: NB Historical Society