NB Public Library Memorial Books Listed

The library’s Memorial and Honor program is a wonderful way to remember loved ones and friends who have passed away. This program also provides a unique way to honor special events such as birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Your tax deductible gift to the North Baltimore Public Library will not only be a lasting tribute but also bring enjoyment and enrichment to the community.
A gift may be given to the Library in any amount the donor wishes. Books or other library materials may be selected. The average cost of a book is $20-$35. The Library will choose something that fits the interest of the person being remembered or honored. The donor may also request a specific title, but please be aware that the library will choose an alternate title if the book requested is out of print or otherwise unavailable. The requested title also must fit with the library’s collection development policies and practices.
Each gift book will have a special bookplate which gives the name of the person to whom the book is dedicated and the name of the donor. With each memorial, a card is sent to the person being honored or the designated surviving family member.
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
September – December 2022
With Honor and Integrity
In Memory of: Linda Marcas
Given by: Ron Miklovic
Golf for Fun
In Memory of: Jaxson “Jack” Frost
Given by: NBHS Class of 1965
The ultimate flower gardener’s guide : how to combine shape, color, and texture to create the garden of your dreams
In Memory of: Joyce Karn
Given by: Richard & Linda Mathias
Get it together : organize your records so your family won’t have to
In Memory of: Ernest Heilman
Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman
This is not my cat : feline friends who picked their humans
In Memory of: Linda Marcas Miklovic
Given by: Joe Cothrel & Linda Heban
Gun : a visual history
In Memory of: David Swope
Given by: Al & Denise McCartney
Light Up the World: When I Grow Up, I Want to Be a Lineman
In Memory of: David Swope
Given by: Al & Denise McCartney
Foundations & concrete work
In Memory of: Rennie Palmer
Given by: Robert & Brenda Mossbarger
Farming strong, all year long
In Memory of: Gail Claybaugh
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Forever home : a dog and boy love story
In Memory of: David Lee Smith
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler
Rewilding : Bringing Wildlife Back Where It Belongs
In Memory of: George Thompson
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler
Old Friends
In Memory of: Barbara Northrup
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler
I Hope
In Memory of: Donna Sterling
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler
Christina’s carol : featuring the classic Christmas Carol “In the bleak midwinter”
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
Right this very minute : a table-to-farm book about food and farming
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
The bird book
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
How do dinosaurs learn to be kind?
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
We are allies!
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
Just like grandma
In Memory of: Ruth Westrick
Given by: Janet Westrick
The night before Christmas
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
Farmhouse
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
Polar bear
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
A gift of feathers
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
How we say I love you
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
Beneath
In Memory of: Helen Yarger
Given by: Gary Yarger
**************************************************
North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books
September – December 2022
The Quest for Inez : two ways to find a grandmother
In Honor of: Kitty Burns Florey
Given by: NB Historical Society