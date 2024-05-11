North Baltimore, Ohio

May 11, 2024 8:16 am

NB Public Library Offers “One Life” for May Free Movie

The North Baltimore Public Library is excited to be showing the movie “One Life”, starring Anthony Hopkins, for their View & Chew series. This is a FREE monthly movie series open to all to attend. “One Life” is the story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia (IMDB). The movie will be shown on Thursday, May 16th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trailer for the movie can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hpuRzZn0Yc

