NB Public Library Snow Person Contest

The North Baltimore Public Library is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Snow Person decorating contest for the North Baltimore community. Twenty snow people silhouettes have been cut out and painted white and are ready for businesses, organizations, and community members to decorate as creatively as they can.

The blank silhouettes can be picked up at the library, starting on Monday, December 20th, between 10 am – 6 pm, Monday thru Friday. Once completed you are asked to bring your snow person back to the library no later than, January 12th, 2022 at 6 pm, to be displayed on the front lawn of the library. The display is quite a sight as all of the snow people end up all being so different and very creatively crafted.

The snow people will be on display from January 17th thru the 28th. During this time the community is asked to stop into the library to vote for their favorite snow person. Each snow person will have a jar with their picture on it, you are welcome to vote for more than one snow person. To vote a monetary donation is added to the snow person’s jar. The snow person collecting the most donations will be awarded a $25 gift card. At the end of the voting, all snow people will be auctioned off via silent auction.

The silent auction will run from February 1st – 11th, with bid sheets being at the main desk of the library. Phone bids will also be accepted during this time. All the money raised will be donated to the Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library to fund programs and supplies throughout the year.

For a complete list of rules call the library at 419-257-3621 or go to our website at www.nbpubliclibrary.org