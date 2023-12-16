NB Public Library: View and Chew

We are going classic for Christmas!! The North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE December movie will be “It’s A Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

“An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.”

The movie will be shown on Thursday, December 21st, with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there!

Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLR3gZrU2Xo