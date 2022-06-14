North Baltimore, Ohio

June 15, 2022

NB Public Library: View and Chew

This Thursday, June 16th the North Baltimore Public Library will be having their View & Chew, a monthly FREE movie, at 6 pm!  All are welcome to come out to the historic Virginia Theater to watch “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg. 

The movie follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. 



Doors open at 5:30 pm and concessions will be available. We hope to see you there!

