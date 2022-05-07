NB Receives Grant from H2Ohio

On Friday, Governor DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced approximately $2.1 million in H2Ohio grant assistance to help 48 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes.

“By helping local communities develop precise maps of lead line locations, we’re another step closer to ridding the entire state of these toxic pipes,” said Governor DeWine. “Addressing lead service lines is not only a key goal under our H2Ohio water quality initiative, it is an important component to our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”

Governor DeWine initially launched this H2Ohio grant program with $1.4 million in March but increased the total award amount to $2.1 million in response to high demand for lead line identification and mapping assistance.

“Awarding these grants today is a great way to end Drinking Water Week, which recognizes the vital role water plays in our daily lives and the importance of safe, clean water and lead-free pipes,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson.

The 48 lead pipe mapping projects will take place in communities in 31 counties. All applicants are receiving their full funding request of up to $50,000.