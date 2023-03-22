NB School Administration Office Site of “Investigation”

North Baltimore School District Superintendant Ryan Delany confirms there is an investigation regarding the district underway.
A text message from the district to the community said: “From the Board of Education: All students and schools are safe. There is an investigation happening at the board office now (12:45 pm – time of text).”
Police cars were observed outside of the school district’s administration building, on South Main Street, beginning mid-morning Wednesday, March 22.
The nature of the investigation is unclear at this time.