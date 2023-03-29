NB School Board Holds March Meeting

March 29, 2023 by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held their monthly meeting Tuesday (3/28/23) at the NBHS/MS building.

After the pledge of allegiance, the meeting moved to executive session “for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing with action to follow.”

After the Board reconvened approximately 45 minutes later, they made a motion to place Steven Stewart on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation outcome. (Vote Passed: 5-0)

Next, they appointed Georgianna Lanning as interim treasurer effective immediately, through April 30th, 2023. (Vote passed: 5-0) This was followed by the administering of the oath of office to Mrs. Lanning by School Board President Jeremy Sharninghouse..

There was no treasurer’s report due to the pending investigation. (Follow this link if you aren’t aware of this situation) https://www.thenbxpress.com/nb-school-treasurer-under-investigation-for-financial-irregularities/

There were also no other administrative reports given.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney gave a brief update on the new Track/Stadium construction project:

* Next Monday is scheduled to be the first home track meet at the new facility!

* Extra cement is needed in a few spots where it’s too wet to use as is

* There is now full power—-lights working

*Sound System not installed yet, but a back-up plan is in place

* A “ribbon cutting” /grand opening will likely be planned for the fall (The present site is still considered a “Construction Zone”

Mr. Delaney reminded the members next month’s meeting on April 25th will include teacher’s contracts.

The meeting adjourned at 6:56pm