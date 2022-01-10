NB School Board Meets Tonight (1/10/22)

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS

BOARD OF EDUCATION

NORTH BALTIMORE MS/HS BUILDING

2012 Tiger Drive

Monday, January 10, 2022

5:30 PM

ORGANIZATIONAL AGENDA – in pdf format

—–

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS

BOARD OF EDUCATION

NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

2012 Tiger Dr.

Monday, January 10, 2022

6:00 PM

(Following Organizational Meeting at 5:30 PM)

REGULAR AGENDA

This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

REGULAR AGENDA

This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call _____Mr. Archer

_____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

_____Mr. Stufft

_____Mrs. Thomas

4. Make adjustments and corrections to the agenda as needed.

5. Approve the December 7, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes.

OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE BOARD A pamphlet is provided at the board meeting for members of the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. After being recognized by the President, please provide your name and address to the Treasurer. Please limit your comments to three minutes.

RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

January is School Board Recognition Month.

Thank you for your service to the school and community!

Page Two – Regular Agenda – 1/10/22

News Media

The Courier

The Sentinel

NB Xpress

TREASURER’S REPORT/TREASURER’S CORNER

Due to the early date of the Organizational and Regular January Board of Education Meeting, the financial

reports will be available at the February Regular Meeting.

1. Approve estimated revenue for tax year 2022 for the Wood County Auditor as presented.

Exhibit 1

2. Approve the Amounts and Rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them with the county auditor.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Superintendent’s Report: Mr. Ryan Delaney

Principal’s Reports:

MS/HS Principal – Mr. Chad Kiser

Elementary Principal – Mrs. Jonelle Semancik

Page Three – Regular Agenda – 1/10/22

SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Approve the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year at the appropriate step, pending proper certification and required background checks.

Type II Supplementals

Replace Diana Kiser with Paula Beaupry for 9 th Grade Class Advisor

Replace diana Kiser with Makayla Rein for HS National Honor Society



2. Approve the Wood County Educational Service Center Menu of Services estimates for the 2022-23 as presented.



3. Approve membership to the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

4. Accept a donation of $2,500 from Avient to be used toward the NB Football Program.

BOARD COMMITTEE REPORTS

Athletic/Recreation Council

Policy Committee

Page Four – Regular Agenda – 1/10/22

OTHER BOARD BUSINESS

Motion to move to Executive Session for the purpose(s) of:

Time Out: ________ Time In:__________





_____a) consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion,

demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges

or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing.

_____b) Consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at

competitive bidding.

_____c) Conferences with an attorney involving pending or imminent court action.

_____d) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations with employees regarding their compensation

or other terms and conditions of their employment.

_____e) Matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statues.

_____f) Specialized details of security.

_____g) To discuss confidential information related to an applicant for economic development assistance,

or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for economic development

assistance.



No further action will be taken.

Motion to Adjourn

Time:______ _____



Note:

1) Please review for policy updates.

2) Check all contract/ agreements against the auditors list per ORC Section 9.24 of the ORC and for any findings against vendors over $25,000.

3) Check for 412 Certificates

4) Check for Homeland Security – Check Expenditures over $100,000 annually