NB School CLOSED – Feb. 6

Due to road conditions related to the weather…

North Baltimore Local School have CLOSED for the day, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 joining most other area schools.

Area counties including Wood are at Level I Snow Emergency.

Commencing last evening, sleet and freezing rain mixed with snow and frozen mist giving most things outside a pain in the butt coating of icy stuff!

PLAN ON STARTING YOUR VEHICLES EARLY IF LEFT OUTDOORS OVERNITE!

DO NOT DRIVE WITH BLOCKED VISION!

Temps will warm slightly through the day… Winter is still happening in The SouthWood!