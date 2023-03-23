North Baltimore, Ohio

NB School Treasurer Under Investigation for “Financial Irregularities”

 

North Baltimore School District Treasurer Steven Stewart is on leave due to an investigation into financial irregularities, NB School District Superintendent Ryan Delany announced Thursday.

NB Police officers were seen at the district office, on South Main Street, Wednesday, March 22.

“I will be working closely with local authorities to determine the extent of any irregularities and take appropriate action to rectify them,” superintendent Ryan Delaney said. “I will keep you informed of any developments as the investigation progresses. In the meantime, I ask for your cooperation and understanding. I am committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.”

 

 

