North Baltimore, Ohio

Drone video from Supt. Ryan Delaney and Treas. Steven Stewart

Looking from south to north Overhead at the 50 yard line The east (visitors) stands and the field event pits The east (visitors) stands and the field event pits (closer) The base course of the track rings the several year old sod. The west stands (home) The overall athletic complex at North Baltimore’s High School Middle School. This view is before the current project commenced.

Here is a collection of articles that include information concerning the Track & Field Stadium Project.

Planning for the complex “officially” began in August of 2021.