North Baltimore, Ohio
September 3, 2022 3:03 pm
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
Click on an image to ZOOM…
Drone video from Supt. Ryan Delaney and Treas. Steven Stewart
Here is a collection of articles that include information concerning the Track & Field Stadium Project.
Planning for the complex “officially” began in August of 2021.
NB Board of Ed Meets for August
NB Local Schools: NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NBHS Sports Complex Update Project Out For Bid
PUBLIC NOTICE: Special School Board Meeting
NB Board of Education Gives the Green Light for New Track and Field Facilities
NBLS Ribbon Cutting for Track & Field/Football Complex Wednesday
Ground Breaking Held for New Athletic Facilities at NBHS
Photo Gallery & Letter to Editor: Thanks for NEW Football Field Help
School Board Report by Russell Bretz, Sr. – August 29
NB Board of Education Meets for regular Monthly Meeting