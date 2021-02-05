NBX WaterShedsun
NB Schools CLOSED 2/5 – Remote Learning Day

Teachers and students will be on “Remote “Learning” for Friday, Feb. 5. 2021 – due to weather and road conditions (cold and icy).

Parents and Community members (from NBLS):

We have now used our 5 calamity days, and we now will switch to remote learning days.  If we close school for weather, it will be online for students (Remote Learning Days).  Students are expected to do any work issued.  I have asked teachers to start working with students on what is expected of them on a Remote Learning Day.  It is important for students to know exactly where the day’s activities are posted and other necessary information. 

