The North Baltimore Local School District reminds parents and guardians that this upcoming school year (2022) the federal government is going back to full pay for our lunches and breakfast unless you apply for free or reduced meals.

Parents will either need to fill out an application for assistance or will need to put money in their child’s cafeteria account.

Lunches are $2.95 and breakfasts is $1.25 for all students K – 12.