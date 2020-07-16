NB Schools to Receive COVID Relief Funding

Ghanbari Announces Substantial Local School and Higher Education Funding

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces that the State Controlling Board recently approved coronavirus relief funding to support local schools preparing for the beginning of the upcoming school year.

“I have been closely engaged with our school districts in Wood County regarding the financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Ghanbari. “This important funding relief will assist our local schools as they implement plans to keep students and staff safe moving forward with the academic year.”

According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM), the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, and remote learning. The school funding approved is being distributed based on enrollment.



Additionally, there is funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.

The allocations include the following school districts and others:

Bowling Green City School District – $160,070

Eastwood Local – $81,964

Elmwood Local – $76,260

Lake Local – $82,242

North Baltimore Local – $31,532

Northwood Local Schools – $46,574

Otsego Local – $89,574

Perrysburg Exempted Village – $263,789

Rossford Exempted Village – $73,571

The Controlling Board also approved $200 million to support Ohio’s colleges and universities, which includes funding for both Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College.