NB Schools Update – March 30

Dear Families, and Community Leaders:

It is my hope that you and your families are all doing well. In the last week, Ohio residents have begun to comply with Governor DeWine’s “Stay-at-Home” Order. Also, late Wednesday, the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill (HB) 197 that provides relief and changes necessary for the state to better respond to COVID-19 pandemic.

We are grateful to the Governor and the Ohio Senate and House for working together to respond to this crisis. In the bill there were many K-12 education-related provisions that provide school districts with more flexibility.

What does this mean to the North Baltimore Local Schools? There is a great deal of uncertainty in our own lives as well as in the schools. I wish there were much more we could plan for and share with our families. Like you, we are moving from day to day, adapting to each new change. As much as we have taken steps to cover as much as we can for students, families and employees, we are learning of those things that we can do better to help during this time.

At this time, we are continuing with online and home “packet” learning through May 1, 2020. After May 1st the Governor will reevaluate the potential opening of Ohio schools. Schooling after spring break will look the same as it has been over the last 3 weeks.

For our faculty and staff members, we have adapted to this Stay-at-Home Order. – Head custodians at each building will only perform building checks – Tech department as needed to support network and to troubleshoot – Central Office staff as needed Faculty and staff members have been working hard to strike the right balance between what is needed to maintain for further learning while respecting the challenges this creates for families.

Graduation – Class of 2020 & Next School Year There is no doubt that the hardest hit class is the senior class. The excitement, traditions and rite of passage events have all been put on hold. Mr. Kiser ( New MS/HS Principal) and the NBHS counseling staff will begin to review each senior’s status and communicate to families about meeting the requirements for graduation.

HB 197 gives principals and staff members a great deal of latitude on working with students to help with graduation. Mr. Kiser has been in talks with me in regards to possible dates for the NBHS Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony. We appreciate your flexibility on moving the date of the ceremony. Mr. Kiser and myself hope to share with families a specific date and time in the near future.

Plans for next school year are under way. Yes, there will be a next school year, and nearly every family and student would readily admit that this is something we all can look forward to. Student schedules, class assignments, creating bus routes and securing classroom supplies are all important steps that faculty and staff members are working on today.

Stay safe and healthy! If you need anything please give me a call 419-257-3531.

Ryan Delaney