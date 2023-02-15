NB Scout Needs your Help to Honor our Veterans

NB Boy Scout Jesse Vanlerberg is still accepting photos of local veterans for anyone who would like to honor a family member or friend on a flag that will fly along the main streets of North Baltimore this year.

His goal is to get at least another 8 banners added to the ones that have already been sponsored, by his April 15th deadline. “I want them to be in place for Memorial Day,” he said. The flags will be mounted on the light poles along Main Street later this Spring, and remain there during the non-windy season.

He has placed an already created flag in the lobby of the Village Municipal Building for anyone who wants to stop in and check out what they look like. The Village office has copies of the order form you can use to place your order.

Another story about this project is found here: Honor a Veteran project https://www.thenbxpress.com/honor-a-veteran-a-banner-eagle-scout-project/

Here is the order form: