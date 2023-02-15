North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Scout Needs your Help to Honor our Veterans

NB Boy Scout Jesse Vanlerberg is still accepting photos of local veterans for anyone who would like to honor a family member or friend on a flag that will fly along the main streets of North Baltimore this year.

Jesse Vanlerberg is working on his Eagle Scout Project–Decorating the main streets of North Baltimore with Photo Flags of our Veterans….He gave an update of the project at Tuesday’s Council meeting

His goal is to get at least another 8 banners added to the ones that have already been sponsored, by his April 15th deadline. “I want them to be in place for Memorial Day,” he said. The flags will be mounted on the light poles along Main Street later this Spring, and remain there during the non-windy season.

 

He has placed an already created flag in the lobby of the Village Municipal Building for anyone who wants to stop in and check out what they look like. The Village office has copies of the order form you can use to place your order.

Stop by the Village Municipal building and get a closer look of the Hometown Heroes flags currently being sponsored in NB. The cost is $75 per flag. Order forms are available at the Village office, NB Public Library, and the American Legion Post….(Jesse Vanlerberg’s great grandfather Harold”Fuzz” Crouse is on this flag)

Another story about this project is found here:   Honor a Veteran project    https://www.thenbxpress.com/honor-a-veteran-a-banner-eagle-scout-project/ 

