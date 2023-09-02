NB Scouts: A Full Troop 315 Newsletter – September

A Full Troop 315 Newsletter – September

This newsletter has a lot of info regarding fundraisers and committee so please read carefully and sign up for all you can commit to. We are starting to feel the pinch on adults willing to go with scouts camping. Joe and myself still can do quite a bit, however, my other leaders are having sons aging out or venturing into other careers . We are asking for adult family members to assist in all the functions in regards to scout program, including Camp Alaska…. Uhg.

The upcoming fundraisers are very hard to do solo . Luckey fest , parking duties and meat sticks , all require assistance. Some can come from our 18 and older scouts who would be willing to step in.

We are still a solid troop with 21 scouts and hope to provide them with an awesome experience for years to come

Isaiah Boyce and Josh Fennel are now Eagle scouts

Isaiah had his ceremony on September 27 and Josh just completed his Board or Review on September 23. So proud of you both. Jesse :: Hint Hint..

Committee meeting – Parents invited September 20

7PM at the scout house, we will have our committee of adults meet to discuss finances, leadership , program and our need for more adult volunteers. Parents are invited and encouraged to attend since recruiting help is a primary topic. Our committee consists of the following adults

Mike Julien Chair

Frank Boes Parent coordinator

Tasha Krebs Treasurer

Larry Bateson Eagle Coach

Shawn Benjamin Scoutmaster

Joe White Assistant Scoutmaster

Tim Brown Committee at large

Billy Trout “ “

Tammy Trout “ “

Luckey Fest September 22-24

This Fundraiser consists of selling food and trash detail, I’ll need parents to work with their scout on both job duties. Time slots : : 4 scouts w parents per shift. Shawn will be on site Friday and Saturday. Frank and Joe will do Sunday

Thursday Setup – 5:00pm (gather equipment and setup in Luckey)

Friday 4:00pm to 9pm

Saturday 6:30am to 11:00am

11:00am to 4:00pm

4:00pm to close

Sunday 6:30am to 11:00am

1100am to close 5:00ish tear down

Soccer Tournament October 9

We will meet at the scout house at 6:30am and spend the day parking cars. We could use 3 scout families for morning shift and 3 for afternoon. Tammy Trout usually heads this up. Hint Hint

6:30am to 11:00am

11:00am to 3:00pm

Apple Butter fest October 10

A very fast paced fundraiser parking cars. We do have the scout families spend all day at this one but will get lunch breaks and time to spend at the festival. There are 2 parking lots we are in charge of and need 5 to 6 scouts at each totaling 10-12 scouts with adults needed. Scouts need to be at the scout house at 6:20am since they close Grand Rapids at 7:00am

Fall Camporee in N.B.

For all Wood District scouts and Cubs October 13-15 . Troop 315 is hosting a Frontiersman Camporee with program designed to teach Cub and Scout aged youth . We will camp at Village Park . Ax throwing , Rope making , Tanning and hides , Early American wartime encampment and other attractions . This camp has volunteers for around signed up to help but if you’d like to assist we can use extra hands.

Scouting for Food October 21

Saturday morning at 10:30am . Scouts a few parents with trucks roam the town collecting food for out pantry at Bridge Church. We will need 2 to 4 families to helps with scouts

October 22 Meat Stick sales begin

we will start selling meat sticks. I will have a starter order and will re supply as needed. Forms will be handed out at the meeting that Sunday. This will run til December 17 for final orders.

October 28 Halloween Parade and Cub Scare

Meet at park at 6:30pm for line up in costume, Parade ends at Firehouse with Doug nuts and Cider. We then will hang out at scout house and await the call from cubs going to cemetery for a little fun .

Scoutmaster Minute

Parents and families, I do encourage you to think about what scouting has done and consider becoming an adult leader. This troop has thrived over the past 14 years and longer though the help of all our families. My worry is that we may need to cut back on program which I feel is not the answer. I’m 51 and not a big fan of sleeping on the ground, especially in 6 degree winter survival camps, but that’s what we do for the future of our scouts. They walk through that door with smiles and excitement planning their next outing. For the sake of who’s counting ::

Levi , Jesse , Noah , Zack , Rhys , Camden , Blaze , Odin , John , Dylan , Joey , Boden , Joseph , Josh , Isaiah , Rilex , Daniel , Cole , Dominic , Thomas , Cayden , Skyler. These scouts represent a good chunk of Honor Roll , Band , Cross Country , track , quiz Bowl, etc. I give thanks every day I am given to help and have fun around their scouting career. Wait , I’m not finished.

Eagles since 2010

Cody Switzer Logan Carles Robert Lyberg A.J. Hotaling

Hank Matthes Tyler Stimmel Cody Gerdeman Daniel Crouse

Billy Trout Levi Trout Damon Dotson Wyatt Mowery

Kyle Gerdeman Noah Pelton Noah Hetrick Aiden Gore

Alex Trout Aaron Boes Isaiah Boyce Josh Fennel

John Mohney Corey Povenmiere

Thank you to every youngster who entered our doors

Shawn Benjamin

Scoutmaster