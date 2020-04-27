NB Selects May Student of the Month

The North Baltimore staff has selected Brayden Holloway as student of the month for May. Brayden is the epitome of hard work and dependability. These traits can be seen on full display wherever Brayden applies himself. Academically he is a 4.0 student and Vice President of National Honors society.



Athletically, Brayden has participated in baseball, basketball, track, and was a two time captain on the football team. His peers also recognized his incredible character when they elected him as Student Council President.





While attending North Baltimore schools, Brayden has had an incredibly positive impact on the students and staff in our district. After graduation, Brayden plans on attending the University of Toledo to study chemical engineering.