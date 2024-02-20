NB Shows Grit at BG Indoor Track Meet

On Sunday, February 18, the Bowling Green Dave Wottle High School Open was the meet of North Baltimore’s indoor track season. It was a season a coach never could expect and could only hope will happen again. More athletes competed this year than most. They set or reset 8 school records.

Attlee Rowlinson competed the most this season, entering 5 meets. She set the record for the 1600 meter run and long jump. In Bowling Green meet, Attlee got a season’s second-best leap in the long jump with a 13’7”. She moved on to high jump. The opening height for high jump at the meets normally is 4 feet. Due to the caliber of the competition, the BG meet high jump opened at 4’2”, Attlee’s best this season. She cleared it on her first try. She had to check out to run the mile. When she came back, the bar had been raised to 4’6”, forcing her to skip the height on 4’4”. She missed those attempts, but ran a personal best in the 1600 with a 7:42.27.

Ady Reynolds entered her third meet of the season. Ady took the 1600 meter record from Attlee, then reset the same record this season. At Dave Wottle, she ran the 1600 again in 6:35.86. In the 800, Ady missed the record for the second time by tenths. It looks like she will have to take some more chances at it next year. Her time, 2:52.73, was nearly the same as last week.

Kyle Green decided to try indoor track. Not track, really, but field. Last outdoor track season, Kyle took up throwing the discus. He got better and better, throwing two-and-a-half longer than his first competitive length. The discus cannot be thrown indoor, so Kyle tried the shot put. He has been working on it for a couple weeks. At today’s meet, Kyle threw the shot 24’8.5”, two feet longer than his attempt last spring.

Yesterday was the Findlay Elite meet. To qualify for the meet, an athlete’s mark had to be among the top 24 to be able to enter. Gabe Patterson, who set records for the 60, 200 and long jump this season, qualified for the long jump with an 18’3.75” leap. Everything looked good, after watching him prepare his steps to jump. After his jumps, best of which was 17’10.5”, Gabe let me in on a secret. He said he injured his right leg in the basketball game the previous night. To avoid aggravating the injury, he decided to jump off of the other foot, which is not his primary jumping leg.

Outdoor season practice begins February 20, with the first meet at Patrick Henry on March 26. The schedule can be found on the school website. Everyone is welcome to follow the success of the track team through the NBXpress or by coming to watch our meets.

Provided by Coach Mike Senour