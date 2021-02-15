NBX WaterShedsun
NB Snow Emergency Parking

 

The Village of North Baltimore has declared a Snow Emergency. All vehicles must be moved from the Snow Routes Listed below by 8 AM Tuesday.

Or risk towing and citation…

55.14 SNOW EMERGENCY STREETS.
 
The following streets or portion of streets within the Village of North Baltimore are hereby designed at as snow emergency routes, and shall be posted as such as required by this chapter:
 
(a) Broadway from East Corporation limits to Mitchell Road
(b) Main Street from Roundabout to Quarry Road
(c) Second Street from High Street to Quarry Road
(d) Tarr Street from State Route 18 to Cherry Street
(e) West State Street from Main Street to Mitchell Road
(f) Poe Road from Broadway to State Route 18
(g) Water Street from Poe Road to Mitchell Road
(h) Rudolph Road from Quarry to Broadway.

