NB Softball Beats Allen East


The Lady Tigers won a non-league on the road 11 – 7.

From the NBLS Athletics page on the NBLS website for softball:

4/30 Elgin Away 5:00
5/5 Upper Scioto Valley Away 5:00
5/6 McComb Away 5:00
5/6 Hardin-Northern Home 5:00
5/8 Emmanuel Christian Away 5:00
5/10 Continental Home 11:00
5/10 Crestline Home 1:30

