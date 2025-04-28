NB Special Council Meeting Tomorrow, April 29, 2025

🛑 SPECIAL VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING 🛑
Village of North Baltimore
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
🕓 Prayer: 4:20 PM
🕟 Meeting Begins: 4:30 PM
📍 Location: Village Council Chambers
The meeting agenda includes:
-
Presentation by Meeder Investment Management
-
Hiring of a Volunteer Firefighter for NBFD
-
Appointment of Village Representative to the JEDD Board
-
New Legislation and Resolutions:
-
Fire Department Rate Mitigation Program
-
ODOT Road Salt Contract Participation
-
Ambulance Supplemental Payment Program Agreement
-
Major Road and Bridge Improvements
-
Street and Road Levy Renewal Request To Wood County
-
-
Updates to Personnel Policies (Second Reading)
-
Village-Wide Sidewalk Assessment (Third Reading)