April 28, 2025 8:50 pm

NB Special Council Meeting Tomorrow, April 29, 2025

 

🛑 SPECIAL VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING 🛑
Village of North Baltimore

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
🕓 Prayer: 4:20 PM
🕟 Meeting Begins: 4:30 PM
📍 Location: Village Council Chambers

The meeting agenda includes:

  • Presentation by Meeder Investment Management

  • Hiring of a Volunteer Firefighter for NBFD

  • Appointment of Village Representative to the JEDD Board

  • New Legislation and Resolutions:

    • Fire Department Rate Mitigation Program

    • ODOT Road Salt Contract Participation

    • Ambulance Supplemental Payment Program Agreement

    • Major Road and Bridge Improvements

    • Street and Road Levy Renewal Request To Wood County

  • Updates to Personnel Policies (Second Reading)

  • Village-Wide Sidewalk Assessment (Third Reading)

