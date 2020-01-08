NB Athletic “Hall of Fame” ceremony held last Saturday

Leona Euler, Class of 2011, and Hannah Brian, Class of 2014 were nominated and selected for the honor of being members of the NBHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

The following is the script that was shared during the ceremony:

Ladies and Gentleman we would like your attention for this year’s North Baltimore Athletic Hall of Fame induction. Before we present this years’ inductees we would like to recognize all the members in attendance today.

(members names read off and walked onto the court)



Our first inductee is Leona Euler.

Leona is a member of the 2011 graduating class. During her high school career Leona was very active in sports earning her varsity letters in volleyball (3 years), Basketball (4 years) and Softball (4 years). Leona still currently holds state records in softball for most hits in 1 inning, most career homeruns, most RBIs in 1 inning, most RBIs in a game and most homeruns in an inning. She currently holds North Baltimore High School Records for most homeruns in a season with 10, most homeruns in a career with 26, most RBIs. Female weight lifting records for most benched with 150 and most squat with 500. Leona was 1st Team MAL her Sophomore year. 1st Team MAL, 1st Team all Wood County and 2nd Team All-District her Junior year. 2nd Team MAL and honorable mention all Wood County her Senior year. Leona was also the Sentinal Trubune play of the week her senior year and Played for the Northwest Ohio Allstar team.

After High School, Leona attended Owens Community College on a full softball scholarship. She is currently a Senior Patient Advocate in the billing office for Southeast Missouri Hospital. Outside of work Leona loves to spend time with her better half, Sam, 4-year-old daughter, Carmen and 1-year old son, Jon.

Leona would like to thank her mom and dad, Dean and Lisa Euler for their support, guidance and encouragement on and off the field. Her T-ball/little league coach Terry Shank, her Southwood and Travel ball coach Jake Trevino, and high school coach Frankie Hernandez. Also, all of her teammates throughout the years for the wonderful memories. Lastly, thank you to the North Baltimore school staff members involved for this honor of being inducted into the North Baltimore Athletics Hall of Fame.

Next to be inducted is Hanna Brian

Hanna graduated from North Baltimore High School in 2014. She was a four-year varsity letter winner for the high school and played travel softball with the Wizards Elite organization out of Toledo. The summer before her senior year Hanna suffered a shoulder injury that prevented her from being able to throw right-handed, with help from her dad, she taught herself how to throw left-handed and was able to come back to play outfield her senior season. Hanna ended her senior year third in area batting leaders, with 41 hits, 25 runs, 19 stolen bases and a .569 batting average. For her career, Hanna had a batting average of .444. Hanna’s softball accomplishments include the Tiger Spirit award, four-year varsity letterman, 2014 Team Captain, Offensive Player of the Year, 1st team Midland Athletic League, 1st team Northwest District, and 2nd team All-Ohio.

Hanna would first off like to thank her parents, Rob and Shelley Brian, and her grandpa Dave, for taking time out of their busy lives to go to every travel and high school softball game she played. She would also like to thank her dad for coaching her and most of the time having patience with her even when she was trying to be a pitcher in middle school. Hanna would also like to thank Coach Frankie Hernandez, Greg Frost, her dad, and the Wizards Elite travel ball organization for their confidence in her throughout her high school softball years and allowing her the opportunity to be a part of such amazing programs.

After high school Hanna attended Bluffton University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work and criminal justice. While at Bluffton, she completed a semester abroad in Guatemala and completed an internship at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center. Hanna now lives in Columbus and works as a court liaison with the Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

That concludes our ceremony for this year. Thank you to all those in attendance. Next year’s nomination forms are online if you have someone in mind to nominate. Thank you again and Go Tigers!