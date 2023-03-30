North Baltimore, Ohio

March 31, 2023

Briar Hill Health Update

NB Spring Rummage Sale – NBHS Fundraiser in The Jungle

$25 ea 10×10 space in North Baltimore HS gymnasium.

LOOKING TO FILL THE SPACE: crafters, vendors, individuals, bakers…

Come sell your items, clear out your clutter, bake something, make something, art, etc however must be an item permitted on school property.

Must furnish your own displays/tables.

100% of space sales benefits NBHS 2023 Prom Ticket Sales to reduce student cost!

Raffle items welcome!

SAT, April 15, 2023
9am-4pm.

 

Name/Business Name
Items you will be selling
#of spaces
Cash, Venmo or PayPal to hold space once pmt is received your space is reserved…

