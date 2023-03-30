NB Spring Rummage Sale – NBHS Fundraiser in The Jungle

$25 ea 10×10 space in North Baltimore HS gymnasium.
LOOKING TO FILL THE SPACE: crafters, vendors, individuals, bakers…
Come sell your items, clear out your clutter, bake something, make something, art, etc however must be an item permitted on school property.
Must furnish your own displays/tables.
100% of space sales benefits NBHS 2023 Prom Ticket Sales to reduce student cost!
Raffle items welcome!
SAT, April 15, 2023
9am-4pm.
Name/Business Name
Items you will be selling
#of spaces
Cash, Venmo or PayPal to hold space once pmt is received your space is reserved…
One Response
Who do I contact to reserve a spot?