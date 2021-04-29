NB Staff Select Student of Month

The North Baltimore staff have selected Meghan Thompson as Student of the Month for April. She has been an exemplary student while attending North Baltimore. She is near the top of her class while taking a challenging slate of high school and college coursework. Meghan maintains this academic excellence while giving time to a number of other responsibilities outside of the classroom.





She has been a vital member of both the golf team and the cheerleading squad. She has also been involved with art club, jazz band, and devotes her time to the surrounding community through the high school’s local volunteer organization, Paws for a Cause.



Meghan was also chosen to represent the district at the state-wide HOBY Leadership Camp.

After graduation, Meghan will attend the University of Kentucky with plans on becoming a neonatal dietitian.