NB Staff Selects “Student of the Month”

The North Baltimore staff selected Jordan Kimmel to be student of the month for January. Jordan is a strong student, maintaining a 3.23 GPA in his high school coursework. Jordan is active athletically as well. He is a four-year runner on the cross country team where he was captain his senior year. He is also a two-year track runner and jumper and was selected as boy’s MVP for field events his sophomore year.





Jordan is a well-rounded student who plays trombone in the band and is one of two students in the last 16 years to be taller than his director. Additionally, Jordan was a Homecoming attendant his junior year and will always be remembered for some of the best lip syncing performances ever seen at our fall homecoming pep rallies.

Jordan is also very active in the community, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 315 for designing, building and installing the new sign outside the North Baltimore Historical Society. We applaud his efforts on this project, which was especially impressive to complete during a pandemic.

While working with Jordan, the staff finds him to be attentive, positive, and polite with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also North Baltimore’s foremost authority on DC comics, movies, and television shows.

Due to his attitude, character, and involvement, the staff of North Baltimore have selected Jordan to receive this honor.

After high school, Jordan plans to enlist in the Air Force. Congratulations, Jordan!