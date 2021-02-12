NB State of the Village 2020 by Mayor Goldner

February 2, 2021

Good evening. I would like to welcome our Village Council, Mr. Brillhart our administrator, and Mrs. Miklovic.

I have looked back over 2020 and would like to give my State of the Village address this evening. Mr. Beegle was unable to finish his term of office and the council choose Bill Cook from a group of interested citizens. His term will be finished on December 31, 2021.

Our nation was hit by the Covid 19 virus in March and many things came to a complete stop. State, County, and Village offices closed and people worked from home. Many County offices still have people working from home. Many projects that were in place either stopped completely or continued to move but at a very slow pace. Employees that tested positive had to quarantine and several times whole crews that were working in the Village were not able to come to work on their project.

In spite of this pandemic, we continued to press forward with our employees and with the work crews who came to the Village to complete projects. The 100 Block of North Main St. project started in 2019 and was finished in 2020. Main St. was dug out and reconstructed, new sidewalks and curbs were installed, decorative concrete work was included. To improve our Storm sewer water disposal new catch basins were included. New light poles and signals were erected and changed the look of our Downtown. LED lamps increased the amount of light that shines on that area and included a significant cost savings.

The 200 Block of North Main St. also had a face lift. The road was removed down to the dirt and was reconstructed. Catch basins and a new man hole were included in this part of the project to increase the efficiency of our Storm Water Management System. New sidewalks, curbs, and improvements to several businesses sidewalks as well. We worked with the Public Library, NB Historical Center, the owners of Mac & Alis along with Millstream Credit Union to let them improve their sidewalks to match all the new concrete work included in the scope of work. Parking was changed to diagonal and along with the new Street Lights that match the lights in the 100 block it gives Main St. a vintage and welcoming look. A new apron was included in front of the NBFD and was built to the standards needed to hold up to the heavy equipment used by our Fire Department.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Project moved into its final stages this fall and several improvements were made in the Village. The Public Parking lot on the north side of the railroad tracks was paved which included new storm water catch basins, the traffic flow was changed with an opening to Main St., the aesthetic additions of a fountain and a Train Viewing platform that will have a grand opening this spring.

East Walnut St. was milled and paved and new catch basins were included to help the Storm Water management in the Village.

Shelter House #1 plans included a new roof, windows, doors, chimney removal, and ADA parking in front of the building. It is RED. There are some tasks that will be updated this spring.

More parking was created in the Village Park to improve handicapped accessibility for our citizens.

Northview was milled and paved as well. The $500,000 grant we received was administered by Wood County, all the projects plus the engineering was included in that amount.

Trees were not neglected during these updates and several trees were trimmed along Walnut St. and dead and dying trees were removed. This is a yearly task and we are replacing many trees that are removed. There were 13 set-back trees planted this fall, 1 memorial tree at the Village Park, and 10 trees planted in the Village right of way on the east side of our reservoir. Those trees are Crimson King maples and will turn a glorious shade of red next fall. An Eagle Scout project at the Sewer Treatment plant will have a pergola, drinking fountain, and a bench. This contemplative area will be a spot for memorial trees to be planted and will allow families to enjoy the trees.

Planting trees increase our Urban Forest and the trees themselves can help with storm water management.

Public Safety will be increasing the number of full-time staff. In EMS 3 full time medics will be hired to increase the flexibility of the 24/7 scheduling. 2 out of the 3 medics have been hired and are currently in the rotation. NBPD needs to increase the number of officers to make certain shifts have more than one officer available.

The basketball courts at the park were repaired and new goals were added. At the request of several citizens Pickle Ball equipment was ordered and paid for through a grant from the Wood County Park District.

Council has approved a wholesale, bulk water contract with Northwest Water and Sewer to help supply the Village of McComb with water. This project will begin this spring.

The Village has received Cares Act Funding from the federal government which has helped EMS purchase some much needed equipment like a cot lifter for our second ambulance.

Looking to the future:

Water tower built on E Water St and water lines improved from the new tower to Main St.

W Broadway, Mitchell Rd., and Quarry Rd. improvements working with Henry Twp, Wood County Engineer, and the Wood County Port Authority.

Include the 100 Block of S. Main St. in similar improvements to the lighting and sidewalks as needed.

Thank you for your attention.

Janet Goldner, Mayor