NB Student of the Month for April

If you spent a day walking the halls of our high school it is very possible that you might miss her. In a world dominated by noise and a fight for attention, Jada stands in opposition. She is a silent observer that takes in her surroundings thoughtfully. She is an artist and a creative. Interactions with Jada are marked and special because they are not routine. These beautiful qualities play directly into her accomplishments and successes. She is near the top of her class academically. She is a member of Tri-M and has been involved in the drama club throughout her high school career. She volunteers in the community and is extraordinarily kind hearted.

After graduation Jada plans on attending the University of Findlay where her artistic abilities will continue to flourish. There, she hopes to find a career illustrating children’s books – a path that, like her, may be discreet but will certainly leave a mark.