North Baltimore, Ohio

April 27, 2024 5:26 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
Logo

NB Student of the Month for April

If you spent a day walking the halls of our high school it is very possible that you might miss her. In a world dominated by noise and a fight for attention, Jada stands in opposition. She is a silent observer that takes in her surroundings thoughtfully. She is an artist and a creative. Interactions with Jada are marked and special because they are not routine. These beautiful qualities play directly into her accomplishments and successes. She is near the top of her class academically. She is a member of Tri-M and has been involved in the drama club throughout her high school career. She volunteers in the community and is extraordinarily kind hearted.    

Congratulations to Jada Mathias

                                                                                         

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

After graduation Jada plans on attending the University of Findlay where her artistic abilities will continue to flourish. There, she hopes to find a career illustrating children’s books – a path that, like her, may be discreet but will certainly leave a mark.

 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website